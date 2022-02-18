Ujjain: Muktanand Maharaj wants Simhastha works under Akhara Parishad

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Panchdasnaam Agni Akhara sabhapati (chairman) Muktanand Bapu Maharaj said that the Simhastha Fair-2028 work should be done as per the convenience of the public and saints. He also urged the administration to prepare a work plan under the guidance of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad.

Bapu is staying at the Shri Panch Agni Akhara on Sadwal Road these days. As many as 11 priests of Junagadh, Gujarat will be performing Gayatri Yagya for 11 days under his guidance for public welfare. The yagya will conclude on February 24.

Meanwhile, interacting with the media persons on Thursday at the Akhara premises, Bapu said that the 10th Gayatri Yagya is going on in the Agni Akhara. Earlier, he had performed Yagyas at Junagadh, Kutch, Gupt Prayag, Bilnak and many other places. After Ujjain, there will be a yagya at Trimbakeshwar. He further said that their goal is to perform 12 such yagyas including one yagya to apologise for the mistakes done during other yagyas. The last yagya will be performed in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, he added.

Bapu said that the followers and disciples are engaged in serving people under his guidance in the field of education, society and medicine. He also demanded regular cleaning of Kshipra river to ensure that devotees take bath in clean water. He also assured of including Vanprastha with Agni Akhara in the coming times in order to increase the religious and social activities with the increasing members in the Akhara.

Senior social worker Suresh Sharma of Indore, Dhananjay Sharma of Ujjain, Shivkumar Dubey, Pandit Neetu Guru and others accorded a welcome to Bapu on this occasion.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 01:01 PM IST