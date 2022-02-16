Ujjain: Entry for devotees into sanctum sanctorum at Mahakal temple from 1PM to 4PM for four days in week begins

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahakal Temple Management Committee has decided to allow devotees into sanctum sanctorum at Mahakal temple for four days.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on Tuesday late evening.

As per the decision, devotees will be allowed to enter into the sanctum sanctorum from 1PM to 4PM on four days of the week. The four days are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Besides, devotees will also be permitted into sanctum and sanctorum if there is less crowd of devotees at the temple.

Similarly, the Mahakal Temple Management Committee has also decided to withdraw the fee being charged for VIP entry. Now, it will be free of cost.

The Committee has also decided to light up 51000 lamps on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 12:01 PM IST