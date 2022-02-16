Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan pays homage to Bappi Lahiri

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has paid tribute on the demise of veteran singer Bappi Lahiri.

Lahiri passed away on Tuesday night at CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. He was 69 years old.

CM Chouhan wrote on his twitter, "The music world has lost one of its precious gems today in the form of singer and composer Bappi Lahiri ji. He will always be alive in our hearts through his incredible voice and songs."

"May his soul rest in peace and may god strengthen his family and fans to bear this loss", he further wrote on his twitter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 09:35 AM IST