Bhopal: Online portal for colonizers' registration launched

BHOPAL (MADHYA PRADESH): The colonizers will no longer have to get registered themselves with different civic bodies as urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh on Tuesday launched a common online portal for registration. The new integrated registration of colonizers will now be done online at the directorate level, which will be valid for all municipal bodies. With the entire process becoming online, the certificates will be issued within 30 days.

The minister said, The online registration process would be simple and will accelerate development of the state. We have also made provisions for regularization of illegal colonies through Madhya Pradesh Municipality Colony Development Rules 2021.

The application will be available on e-nagar palika portal, MP Urban website and e-service portal. Portal will provide for payment of registration fee, tracking application status, uploading of online documents, online approvals, digitally signed certificates, intimation to the applicant through SMS and WhatsApp, and also certificates through WhatsApp. Besides there will be facility of various reports for monitoring purpose for the directorate.

Swachh Pratishthan survey results out; Owners of clean establishments to be feted

The urban development and housing minister Bhupendra Singh said the result of Swachh Pratishthan survey was released on Monday and MPs, MLAs and public representatives will felicitate the winners of the respective municipal areas.

Private and government offices, banks, small and big shops, showrooms, hospitals, medicine stores, restaurants and schools were surveyed for their cleanliness and hygiene. All†sections participated with full enthusiasm in the survey which began this Republic Day in the state, said minister.

A 15-Day 'Swachh Pratishthan' survey was conducted in 308 civic bodies in the state for ensuring that all municipal corporations get 5-star rating and other urban bodies 3-star rating in garbage free cities protocol under Swachh Survekshan-2022, said the minister.

In the survey, entries were received from 1827 hotels/restaurants, 1181 health establishments, 1823 schools, 767 hawkers zones, 1458 office establishments and 1159 market establishments, said the minister.

In the felicitation ceremony, the winning establishments will be presented 'Symbol of Cleanliness' award and also get Swachh Pratishthaní certificate from the respective civic bodies. Besides, the selected establishments will also be nominated for state level awards after inspection by the state level team, informed the minister.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Scroll painting depicts saga of goddess Bhagwati Durga

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 12:01 AM IST