Ujjain: Siren sounded to encourage locals to observe corona guidelines

Ujjain: The municipal corporation on Tuesday sounded awareness siren at 11.02am to encourage people to abide by Covid directives.

Amid surge in corona cases across the nation and in the city the municipal corporation made arrangements, on the orders of CM, to sound siren at Tower Square and Begum Bagh and administered an oath to the locals to follow social distancing and wearing masks.

Circles were also drawn in front of shops in the markets of the city. Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal also appealed to the shopkeepers and locals to follow Covid directives.

Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal said that to get good rank in Cleanliness Survey, 2021 murals are being painted to beautify the city. Drainages are being cleaned across the city while government buildings, public toilets and road dividers are being painted.

Municipal officials imposed fine on shopkeepers in Ward Number 6. The officials recovered Rs 8,500 as fines from shopkeepers for placing their goods on road. Zonal officer Sahil Medewala, heath inspector Purushottam Dubey and other officials were present.