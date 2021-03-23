Coronavirus in Ujjain: Toll 106; administration finally admits that cop died of corona

Ujjain:The toll due to coronavirus rose to 106 as the local administration acknowledged and recorded the death of a head constable Bherulal Hada on Monday. Thirty-three persons tested positive for corona taking the number of patients in the district to 5,762.

Oversight or lie?

As per the medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, 55-year-old Bherulal Hada, who was posted as head constable at Ghattiya police station was admitted in a hospital on March 19 after testing corona-positive. He was also suffering from hypertension and diabetes. On the next day that is on March 20, he died during treatment at CHL Hospital, Indore, alleged the bulletin. As per his records of departure on March 22, Hada’s death was included under the head of ‘positive death’. What is strange is that State Director General of Police (DGP) condoled Hada’s death through a tweet dated March 21. The DGP tweeted, “Hada died due to corona infection. MP police is with the family of the deceased at this occasion of sorrow. I pay homage to him.” After publication of news in this regard in Free Press, the local administration included Hada’s death in official figure though the medical bulletin of March 22 informed that they received Hada’s death information only on March 23. Meanwhile, sources in the CHL Hospital, Indore disclosed that Hada was not admitted in their hospital, so no question arises about communicating his departure to Ujjain administration.

8 women among 33 test positive

Out of 655 sample reports received on the day, 33 persons including 32 from Ujjain City and 1 from Mahidpur including 8 women were tested corona positive. All of them are symptomatic. The new patients include 11 senior citizens and a private teacher, a marketing person, a commercial tax department employee, a forest department employee, a writer, a broker, an auto rickshaw driver, a farmer, a government employee, a builder and an advocate. Most of them have been admitted to different private and government hospitals and some of them have been home quarantined. Overall, 334 patients, 157 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 1, 87, 045 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 9 more discharged on the day, the total number of corona winners had gone up to 5,322.

163 violators fined

Due to increase in corona infection cases in Ujjain and in view of the spread of corona in adjoining districts, it has been made mandatory to wear masks in Ujjain district. According to additional collector Jitendra Singh Chouhan, 163 people who were not wearing masks were fined Rs 32, 600 on Tuesday.

Tepa Sammelan cancelled

The golden jubilee Akhil Bahratiya Tepa Sammelan, which was dedicated to its founder late Shiv Sharma and was slated to be held on April 1, was cancelled on Tuesday. Organising committee secretary Manish Sharma said that the event has been cancelled keeping in mind the hike in corona infection cases in the district.