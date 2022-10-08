Ujjain: Seven city players get first dan black belt

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The black belt examination was organised by the MP Sikokai Karate Association recently in which players from Ujjain also participated. Under this Mitanshi Yadav, Tanishka Yadav, Vaishnavi Sharma, Pranjal Kachhay, Divyanshi Kaushal, Divya Soni and Manas Soni were successful in getting the first dan black belt.
On this occasion, a programme was organised by District Sikokai Karate Association District to honour the players at Motilal Nehru Park, Freeganj. Chief guest and state BJYM secretary Amay Apte, city chief Harshvardhan Singh Kushwaha, state working committee member Shubham Yadav, member and corporators representative Raja Kalra honoured the players by distributing certificates and black belts.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)