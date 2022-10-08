Ujjain: Inauguration of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ on October 11; elaborated preparations are on in view of PM’s visit

Rehearsals for landing and take-off of helicopters was conducted at DRP Lines helipad in Ujjain on Friday (L); Machines pressed into service for making various arrangements at Kartik Mela Ground. (R) | FP PHOTOS

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Illustrative preparations are being made primarily at four places of the city in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in connection with the inauguration of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ on October 11. Though minute-to-minute programme of PM Modi is not yet released, he is expected to land here at around 5.30 pm on October 11. Before leaving from here to Indore by road, he will also address a public meeting at Kartik Mela Ground. Several advanced machines have been pressed into service to make arrangements like dais, sittings. Huge domes have been put on the entire venue in view of rains. Separate entry and exit doors are also being prepared.

Housing and urban development minister Bhupendra Singh, who is camping in the city continuously for the last couple of days, said the PM is expected to spend around 2-2.5 hours in Ujjain before returning. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on the opening of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’, the span of

Police Lines helipad at Nagjhiri on Dewas Road is being widened to facilitate landing of his chopper. Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 856-crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project here.

The Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the 12 ‘Jyotirlingas’ in the country and gets devotees throughout the year. “The Police Lines has multiple helipads and one helipad has been designated for landing of PM’s copter. The span of the designated helipad is being widened to facilitate landing on the day of the mega event,” an official source privy to the arrangements being made for the PM’s arrival said. A wider helipad would also help in better and safer manoeuvring of a helicopter on the ground, he said. Over the last few days, multiple excavators were seen levelling dug-up earth near the helipad in the Police Lines campus.

As per the tentative travel plan of Modi, he will land at the Indore airport and then reach Ujjain in a chopper on the evening of October 11, the officials said. He will go to the Mahakaleshwar temple complex in his motorcade, they said. The helipad at the Police Lines is being widened as the PM’s helicopter is large and will be accompanied by other choppers. The Governor and the Chief Minister will also reach here in helicopters, a member of the core organising committee said. The concerned authorities conducted initial rehearsals for the landing and take-off of helicopters on Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, other preparations are in full swing for Modi’s visit. The city will be decked up with colourful flags on lamp posts. The Hari Phatak flyover has been decked-up with lights and turned into a selfie point for locals. The entire cavalcade route of the PM has been white-washed. Tree bushes have been downsized. Road dividers have been given a new look by making paintings on them. Security persons took their position at all the points where the PM will reach during his visit.

Minister Bhupendra Singh addresses ward coordinators. | FP PHOTO

MINISTER ASSIGNS TASK TO WARD CO-ORDINATORS

Preparations for the launch of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ have intensified. In this episode, a meeting will be held in all 54 wards of the city on Saturday and the people present will be informed about the preparation of the inauguration programme. These people will go door-to-door in the ward and give invitation cards. Under the chairmanship of Bhupendra Singh, urban development and housing minister and chairman of the organising committee of the inauguration of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’, a meeting of ward-wise co-ordinators was held at Triveni Museum on Friday. He directed the convenors to form committees to send ward-wise door-to-door invitations and to have a meeting of people belonging to all the classes in 54 wards on Saturday at 12 noon. Singh instructed the organisers to distribute invitations door-to-door and take care that no one is left out. He had a talk with the homeowners and requested them to light diyas, lighting, make rangoli and put the saffron flag on the houses. Mayor Mukesh Tatwal said that together we should play an important role in making the event a success.

Minister, MP and Mayor distribute invitation letters to people. | FP PHOTO

PEOPLES’ REPS EXTEND INVITATION

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, higher education minister Mohan Yadav and MP Anil Firojia distributed yellow rice to residents of Ghas Mandi, Freeganj area on Friday and requested them to attend the programme. During this, an invitation letter was also given and request was made from everyone to attend the family programme.