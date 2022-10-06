Bhopal: Around 5,000 cops on duty when PM visits Ujjain

Ujjain Mahakal corridor | ANI

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Around 5000 police personnel will assist SPG in ensuring security arrangements during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Ujjain on October 11 for the inauguration of Mahakal Corridor.

According to PHQ’s law and order department, as many as 545 police personnel including eight inspectors, 23 sub inspectors, 65 assistant sub inspectors and 157 head constables, 292 constables have been from the DGP reserve company in the security arrangements.

Besides, 413 constables of Special Armed Forces (SAF) too have been deployed in the city. In all 1823 police personnel from districts too have given orders to join the VVIP duty. Supervisory staff of 1052 of under trainees will be engaged.

Two companies of Special Task Force of 32 SAF Ujjain and 30th SAF of trained constables have been kept in reserve.

The in-charge officials have been instructed to send personnel who are physically fit and agile. It has also been directed to ensure that the vehicles engaged are in good condition. The vehicles coming from long distances should have at least two drivers and they have also been directed to avoid night driving.

Restrictions on use of mobile phones on duty too will remain in force during the PM's visit. All the units in-charge have been directed to ensure free-food for the personnel coming on duty. They have been asked to make special arrangements for the women personnel who are being deployed for the duty.