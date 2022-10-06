Bhopal: CM, Cabinet colleagues replace DP with ‘Mahakal Lok’

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and many of his ministerial colleagues along with others used 'Mahakal Lok' logo as their profile picture (or DP) on their social media accounts on Thursday ahead of the PM’s visit to Ujjain on October 11. Chouhan made an appeal to people for changing their display picture and banners on their social media accounts to ‘worship’ Lord Mahakal.

The CM said, “There is an auspicious occasion. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate Mahakal Lok to Lord Mahakal on October 11. Let’s take part in this great festival and do worship of Lord Mahakal on social media DP and banner. The CM’s appeal met with immediate response from his ministers and BJP leaders.

The ministers including home minister Narottam Mishra, PWD minister Gopal Bhargava, urban administration and development minister Bhupendra Singh, higher education minister Mohan Yadav, water resources minister Tulsi Silavat, several other ministers, state BJP president VD Sharma, general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani, state BJP spokespersons Rajnish Agrawal and Dr Hitesh Bajpai and several other leaders changed their DPs and banners on social media profile and replaced the same with ‘Mahakal Lok’ logo.

Not only ministers and ruling party leaders, but social media accounts of various government departments also had the changes made. The DP has written words ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ imposed on a picture of Trident and ‘Damaru’ while the banner has a picture of ‘Jyotiralinga’ of Mahakal Temple, Ujjain and written words are ‘Shri Mahakal Lok, Ujjain.’

As hardly four days are left for the PM’s visit to Ujjain to dedicate Mahakal Lok to the public, the state government and the administration at the local level have gone into overdrive to put in place all the arrangements for making the programme a grand success.

As per information from the state government, the PM will dedicate phase-1 of development plan of Mahakal Lok at 6 pm on October 11. The state government has made an appeal to people to register themselves to attend the programme virtually while various celebrities are making an appeal to people through social media to witness the historic moment.