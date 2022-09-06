Ujjain: Series of programmes organised across city to commemorate Teacher’s Day

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A number of programmes were organised by different forums across the city on Monday to commemorate the Teachers’ Day.

UMC FETES 80 TEACHERS

Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) and Smart City Administration (SCA) honoured 80 teachers on Teacher’s Day in the ceremony. Teachers from many fields including education, sports were honoured in the ceremony. Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MP Anil Firojia, MLA Paras Jain and UMC speaker Kalavati Yadav were the guests of the programme at Pandit Suryanarayan Vyas Sankul located in Kalidas Sanskrit Academy complex. Vice-chancellor of Vikram University Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey and vice-chancellor of Maharishi Panini Sanskrit Evam Vaidik Vishwavidyalaya Prof Vijay Kumar CG were also present as guests.

In the ceremony, 80 teachers were honoured with flowers and necklaces. Everyone was honoured with a shawl and a memento as a mark of respect.

Mayor Tatwal and minister Yadav also expressed views in the programme.

LECTURE AT PANINI VISHWAVIDYALAYA

A lecture was organised by the department of education of Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University on the subject of ‘Educational thinking of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.’ While presiding over the programme, vice-chancellor Prof Vijaykumar CG said that the tradition of India has been that of Guru-Sishya tradition, in which love and service are displayed, not fear. Modesty, transfer of knowledge with happiness are the characteristics of a teacher. Government Teacher Education College’s former lecturer Dr Swaminath Pandey, who was present as the keynote speaker, said that the competition for position and prestige is a blow to education. To bring awareness it is necessary to be aware of oneself. The guru teaches the use of knowledge. Behaviour is what sets a man apart in society. Registrar Dr Dilip Soni said that communication between student and teacher is necessary. The programme was conducted by student Prince Tiwari and vote of thanks was extended by Abhas Sharma.

‘VANDE GURU PARAMPARA’ AT GGPGC

Programme Vande Guru Parampara was organised jointly by the Sanskrit department, IQAC, Staff Club and NSS of Government Girls PG College. Chief guest Dr Balkrishna Sharma, former vice-chancellor of Vikram Vishwavidyalaya, said that the best teacher is the one who digests the knowledge and transmits it to the disciple. The lineage of birth may disintegrate, but the lineage of the Guru’s knowledge within the disciple is not destroyed. Special guest was retired professor Dr Ravindra Bhardwaj. Principal Dr HL Anijwal presided over the programme. Dr Hemant Gehlot, Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta, Dr KK Kumbhakar expressed views. On this occasion the professors who are retiring in the current year Dr Bharti Jain, Dr Nancy Chauhan, Dr Vandana Tripathi and MH Siddiqui were honoured with shawl and shriphal. Dr Vandana Tripathi conducted the programme and Dr Bharti Jain expressed gratitude.

EXCELLENCE SCHOOL TEACHERS HONOURED

A ceremony to honour the teachers and free legal literacy and awareness camp was organised in the Government Excellence Higher Secondary School, Madhav Nagar. All the teachers present on this occasion were honoured by the district judge and secretary, District Legal Services Authority Arvind Kumar Jain, former State Bank of India manager SS Narang, Prof Devendra Godha, Suresh Chhabra and PLV Praveen Jain. The teachers who made special contributions in the field of education were honoured by the guests and were presented with shawls, garlands and shriphal. The programme was conducted by the teacher Archana Kulmi.

‘MAA TUJHE PRANAM’

At Government Kalidas Girls College, the first Guru Maa Samman ceremony ‘Maa Tujhe Pranam’ was organised by the college. Because family is the first school and mother is the first teacher of life. Mothers of girl students were invited and honoured. Mothers of ten girl students were welcomed by showering flowers and applying tilak. On this occasion, the students narrated their memoirs about the difficulty in which our mothers brought up. Even after the financial condition was not good, we did not even allow ourselves to feel any kind of absence, but we used to understand those situations, only then today our mothers are being honoured in this college, this is an unforgettable moment for us. Mothers also expressed their gratitude towards the teachers and told how they were always a source of inspiration for the all round development of their daughters.

HINDHU MAHASABHA FETES TEACHERS

Teacher is the person who teaches our youngsters to have respect for the nation. The teacher is the mirror of the nation and we all should be grateful to them because they have given scientists, doctors and IAS to the country. The above words were expressed by Mahant Rameshwar Das Maharaj of Khaki Akhara in the teacher felicitation ceremony organised by All India Hindu Mahasabha. Devendra Pandey, national general secretary of Mahasabha, was the chief guest at the ceremony held at Hotel Surana Palace, Dussehra Maidan. The special guest was Vishal Das Maharaj.

DR JOSHI REMEMBERED

On the eleventh virtuous remembrance of college teacher and founder secretary late Dr Sukhnandan Joshi at Manas Bhawan, Kshirsagar, Anandilal Joshi, former administrator of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, said that late Joshi had a rare personality and was always active towards awakening religious and spiritual consciousness. Jeevanlal Disawal speaking about late Dr Joshi said that he was the light beam of all religions and a true Karmayogi, he remained devoted to religious rituals and eternal religion. On this occasion Dr Dinesh Joshi, Pt Santosh Sharma, Ajay Sharma, Dr CM Puranik, Radheshyam Patidar, Manmohan Mantri, Pt Sanjay Vyas, Vedprakash Sharma, Manoj Joshi, Yugeshwar Mishra and Mahila Bhajan Mandali of Manas Bhawan paid floral tributes to Dr Joshi.

GOVT GUEST SCHOOL TEACHERS OPEN FRONT

The government school guest teachers have demanded restoration of pensions. Pension restoration justice journey started from the city of Mahakal on Teachers’ Day. On September 25, the State Teachers’ Association will hold a demonstration at the district headquarters. There will be a demonstration in Bhopal on October 2. On Monday, the State Teachers’ Association functionaries said that since 2005, there has been a ban on giving pension to teachers. Opposing this law, the demand for implementation of the old pension system is being made by the State Teachers Association on behalf of lakhs of teachers of the state. Sangh’s state president Jagdish Yadav said that in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Jharkhand governments have restored the old pension scheme, but the Madhya Pradesh government is not implementing the pension scheme even after the demand of teachers. More than 2.5 lakh teachers are not getting facilities like seniority, promotion, gratuity in the state. The State Teachers Association has started the Pension Satyagraha Nyay Yatra in protest against this from the city of Mahakal with their demands. They will tour the entire state and meet various teacher unions and teachers and call upon them to raise their demand. The yatra will end on October 2 in the capital Bhopal, where thousands of teachers of the state will stage a dharna.