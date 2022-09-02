Maiden council meeting held; Ujjain Municipal Corporation to continue to have 6 zonal offices

The first meeting of the newly-elected 55-member UMC Council in progress in Ujjain on Thursday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The municipal zones will continue to function as before. Teacher’s Day will be celebrated by the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) on September 5 as per its previous tradition. A five-member committee under the presidentship of senior corporator Prakash Sharma has been formed for hosting the event.

These decisions were taken during the maiden meeting of the newly-elected UMC council held at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Bhavan assembly hall on Thursday. Speaker Kalavati Yadav presided over the proceedings. Mayor Mukesh Tatwal also participated. The meeting began by singing Vandematram. The ruling BJP party proposed to keep the 6 zones of the UMC. On this, the opposition Congress cited the Municipal Act, according to which the number of wards in the zone should be fixed, at present, there are 7 wards in some zone and up to 11 wards in some other zones.

The ruling party members argued that the people have become accustomed to this zone system and now changing it will cause problems. The resolution was passed with a majority. Ward committees were formed under the same zones as per the previous council. Also, other instructions are given. Taking objection to the formation of the ward committee, Leader of Opposition Ravi Rai said that it is not according to the rules. There are 7 wards in some zone and there are about 11 wards in some zone, due to which there is a problem in dividing the budget of the zone according to the ward.

