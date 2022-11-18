Ujjain: Senior railway supervisors promoted to level-9 grade pay

Representaional image of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw | Photo credit: Twitter/Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of Railways Ashvini Vaishnav during video conference held with the general managers of zonal railways, production units, divisional railway managers of Indian Railways etc. and representatives of recognised trade unions had made an announcement regarding long pending demand of National Federation of Indian Railwaymen (NFIR) to sanction upgraded pay scale of GP Rs 4800 and GP Rs 5400 level-9 to senior supervisors of Indian Railways.

Dr M Raghvaiah, general secretary of NFIR and staff side leader of Joint Consultative Machinery (national council), Sharif Khan Pathan, president Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh and RG Kabar, general secretary, divisional secretary WRMS Ratlam Abhilash Nagar also joined the video conference. In connection with the announcement, deputy-director, Pay Commission, Ministry of Railways has issued orders on November 17 for upgradation of pay structure of 40k technical and non-technical supervisors with effect from December 1. Technical as well other supervisors will get promotional avenue from grade pay of Rs 4600 to Rs 4800 and on completion of four years they will be eligible for further up gradation to grade pay of Rs 5400.

Out of the total supervisors that is technical and other categories 50 per cent posts will get upgraded from grade pay of Rs 4600 as 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Level-7 to Pay Level-8, nearly 40k supervisors will be benefited. This supervisors included all engineers of various department, station masters, ticket checking staff, reservation staff, ministerial cadre, etc.

Nagar here on Friday claimed that all this was achieved only due to NFIR’s Permanent Negotiation Machinery item number 03/2018 and 10/2018 with the Railway Board and consequent proposal of the Railway Ministry to the Ministry of Finance on September 17, 2021 which was followed up by NFIR consistently.