Ujjain: 'Prepare DPR for widening all 4 arms of Hariphatak overbridge'

Collector and other senior officials during the inspection of ongoing works under the second phase of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’, in Ujjain on Thursday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh inspected the progress of works under construction under the second phase of ‘Mahakal Lok’ expansion here on Thursday. Instructions were given to prepare DPR for the widening work of all four arms of the Harifatak Overbridge. Instructions to plant saplings near Rudra Sagar near the parking lot to be built near Takia Masjid were given and instructions were also given for the completion of the road from Triveni Museum to Chardham Temple at the earliest.

During the inspection of the ongoing construction works in front of Shri Mahakal Annakshetra, the collector said that a centre for the media will be built here. Along with this, rooms will be made for protocol and temple priests. Collector inspected the street near Bada Ganesh Mandir. The Mahakal parking built near Chhote Rudra Sagar was also inspected. During the inspection of Chhota Rudra Sagar, it was informed that all sewer water has been drained out from here. The collector instructed that the small Rudra Sagar should be cleaned at the earliest. He also asked to make a proposal to remove the electric substation of MPEB located nearby.

During the inspection of the Maharajwada, the collector instructed to prepare a proposal for setting up a meditation centre on its rooftop. He said that the parking of Triveni Museum should also be expanded. Under the second phase, the internal premises of the temple will be expanded four times. Chhota Rudra Sagar will be beautified. Apart from this, parking construction and road widening will be done. A footbridge will be built over Bade Rudra Sagar. The road from Triveni Museum to Chardham Temple will be widened. ADM Santosh Tagore, Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh, Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee administrator Sandeep Soni and officials of Smart City were present during the inspection.

PREPARATIONS IN FULL SWING FOR 5G LAUNCH

Prior to it, collector Singh reviewed the preparations for the launch of 5G network in Mahakal Lok in the auditorium of Triveni Museum. As per the wish of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, 5G network would be launched in the state from Mahakal Lok. In this connection, the collector held a review meeting with the officials of the private telecom company from Bhopal regarding the establishment of a 5G network with the help of optical fibre. In the meeting, it was informed through a powerpoint presentation by the officials of the company that poles would be installed at various places in Shri Mahakal Lok. Along with this, an equipment rake support system will be installed. Collector said that the place should be identified for the installation of the poles by the officials of the company in coordination with the officers and employees of the temple committee and the company should install poles only at designated places for which permission has been granted by the government. After Mahakal Lok, it is proposed to install 5 G towers in various colonies of the city. The surface parking near Shri Mahakal Lok will also be included in the 5G network area. It was informed by the official of the telecom company that under this, poles of 3 metres, 6 meters and 12 meters would be installed.

Priest complains

Mahakal is the only temple in the country where sanctity is not being taken care of. The dress code is not being followed and prohibited items are carried in the garbh grah. The employees of the temple management committee and the security guards of KSS who are responsible for enforcing the rules are failing in their duty. It appears that the staff and guards are doing the job only to get the salary. Such employees and guards should be fired. These matters have been raised by Mahakal Sena chief Mahesh Pujari who has written a letter to the administrator of the temple management committee, demanding immediate compliance.

