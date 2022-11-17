Mhow News Row: The rally that started from Ujjain to save the Indian Constitution came to an end

FP PHOTO

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Dr. Ambedkar Yuva Ujjain on 13th November to save the Indian constitution, save the constitution rally from Ujjain, 4 days later on Wednesday at Dr.

Bhimrao Ambedkar memorial located at Kali Paltan, the main speaker of this rally addressed by former minister Rajendra Pal Gautam of Aam Aadmi Party Delhi.

He said that this campaign to save the Indian Constitution will be run in the whole country.Has given a call so that peace, brotherhood, love and affection remain in the country.

In the Save the Constitution rally, members of many organizations including Jais Bhartiya Buddhist Mahasabha Bhim Sena were involved.

On the occasion of Bhairav Ashtami, special decorations and stores were organized at the Bhairav temple

On Wednesday, on Bhairav Ashtami festival in the city, the program of special Shringar Puja Archana at Bhairav temples continued throughout the day. Thousands of people received Prasadi on the occasion of Bhairav Ashtami today.

Devotees have been worshiping in many temples of the city since morning. The huge Bhandara organized at Bhatkhedi Bhairav Temple on Mhow Neemuch Road continued from afternoon till late night. Thousands of people received food offerings.

