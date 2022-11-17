Mhow News Row: More than 650 students from 30 schools participated in the painting competition

FP PHOTO

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Primary and secondary level painting competition was held in Cantonment Garden Mhow, in which the children of primary schools were drawn on the theme cartoon and the children of secondary school were painted on their seats with colorful colors on the theme of traffic protection.

Executive Officer Rajendra Jagtap also attended and praised the painting of the competing children, at the end toffees were distributed to each student.

On 17 November 2022, a huge fair was organized at Cantonment Garden Mhow, in which various competitions were also organized by the Marwari Mahila Mandal.

Army shooter bags gold in Korea

Army shooter HAV Naveen being trained at Army Marksmanship Unit located at Mhow displayed outstanding performance by winning the gold medal in

10 m air pistol team event at Asian Airgun Championship held in South Korea. The performance definitely puts the army shooters in solid footing for upcoming national and international competitions.