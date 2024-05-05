'If You Want To Excel In Life, Never Stop Smiling,' Says Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri |

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): ‘If you want to excel in life, never stop smiling in any situation’, Pt Dhirendra Shastri said on the concluding day of the seven-day Bhagwat Katha organised at Kankeshwari Garba Parisar. He got emotional while narrating the story of Sudama Charitra on Saturday.

He urged the youth not to stray from their goals amidst distractions and urged them to fulfil their parents' dreams. In life, always remember God regardless of circumstances. If we keep God with us through joys and sorrows, difficulties will fade away. Remember, smiling through any situation ensures joy and prosperity in life.

During the conclusion of the Katha, Pt Dhirendra Krishna Shastri expressed gratitude and after aarti, he prayed to Lord Hanuman and bid farewell to residents of Indore, leaving thousands of devotees teary-eyed. He emphasised the importance of not going empty-handed to teachers or friends, implying that one should always carry something valuable when visiting them.

‘True liberation comes not from wealth but from liberation from desires’, he urged everyone to be content with what they have, as true happiness lies in gratitude for what is received. He warned about the allure of Maya in the world and encouraged seeking refuge in spiritual wisdom to transcend worldly illusions.

To the youth, he cautioned against wasting life in pursuit of superficial love and appearances, urging them to make the most of opportunities and strive towards meaningful goals. The conclusion of the Shrimad Bhagavat Katha was marked by soul-stirring devotional songs, leaving people of the city deeply moved in spiritual ecstasy.