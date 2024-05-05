MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Takes Out Rally, Appeals To ‘Vote For NOTA’ | Representational Photo

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): City Congress committee launched the ‘Save Democracy, Save Constitution’ Public Awareness Campaign against the BJP and appealed to the people to vote for NOTA, on Saturday. Congress leaders led by city president Surjeet Singh Chaddha staged a demonstration at the Dr BR Ambedkar Statue to symbolise a resolute stand for democratic values.

Along with Congress, leaders from other political factions united under the INDI Alliance too joined the protest and voiced strong objections to alleged electoral irregularities and intimidation tactics by the BJP. Chadha lamented the BJP's tactics of pressuring and enticing candidates to withdraw their nominations, citing it as a grave assault on the democratic process.

The coalition urged citizens to resist such undue influence and uphold the integrity of elections. Various leaders including Sajjan Singh Verma, Shobha Oza, and Ashwin Joshi too lent their voices to the cause, representing a broad spectrum of opposition parties, including the Congress Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Janata Dal United Party, and Kisan Mazdoor Sangh.

Indore: Instant Power Reconnection For People With Smart Meters Soon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Electricity consumers whose connection is disconnected due to non-payment of bills can now hope to get their connection restored immediately after payment of the outstanding amount provided they have smart meters and they pay the amount in online mode.

This facility is set to be introduced by West Discom within two months For this, the Information Technology Branch of West Discom has been doing automation work for the last two months.

Officials said that till now, if the electricity of a smart meter consumer was disconnected due to any outstanding amount, then the consumer had to show the receipt or contact the zone to get the electricity connected.

But now if cashless payment is made, the smart meter control centre will immediately receive information about payment of bill and the connection will be resorted within no time West Discom MD Amit Tomar said this while discussing the work of the information technology team.