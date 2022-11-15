Mhow: 'Birsa Munda akin to God for soldiers of Bihar regiment'

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The entire life of Dharti Aaba, the helmsman of tribal culture and heritage, has been dedicated to the nation. Birsa Munda is an inspiration to the youth said the vice chancellor Dr B R Ambedkar University of Social Sciences, Prof D K. Sharma in a national seminar organized on the occasion of 'Tribal Pride Day', the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, under the aegis of National Service Scheme in the university.

Colonel Dr Vijender Kumar Mishra said that Birsa Munda is the pride of the nation and is fondly remembered by our soldiers. We need to learn from the strategic skills with which the 25-year-old youth was taking on the British during the independence struggle. Special guest Colonel Dr Dinesh Kumar Sharma said that even today Birsa Munda is remembered like a god among 26,000 soldiers of the Bihar Regiment. In June 2020, the soldiers of the Bihar Regiment killed 38 Chinese soldiers without any weapons using Birsa Munda's guerrilla skills and pushed the Chinese soldiers behind the Line of Actual Control.

The tribal staff of the university Shankar Gohil, Maher Singh, and Dr Alkesh Muvel were felicitated on this occasion. Sonam Ninama, a member of the Madhya Pradesh Child Rights Protection Commission, was also associated with the programme. The programme was conducted by programme officer Pradeep Kumar and thanks were given by Registrar Ajay Verma.

