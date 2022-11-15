Mhow: Path Sanchalan taken out in city

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) path sanchalan was taken out in the city. The special thing in the sanchalan was that the students who participated in the movement were college students who study in different colleges of the city. Before the movement that began at 10 am, there was also a programme of intellectuals, in which Dr Ashok Patil, the district contact head of the Sangh, gave his speech. Addressing the youth volunteers, he said that for us nation remains first. Our character should be of the first quality.

We have got this life from the country. In a country where citizens do not have a sense of national pride, the possibility of development is zero. Self-reliance on Swadeshi is a matter of pride. We have to become job creators. We should do our studies with this idea. Build your personality in such a way that it smells of pride and self-reliance of the country. It is also our responsibility to see the vision of our society. Our work is going to be done with love and affection, so we should be concerned about each and every brother. Doctor Dr Amit Soni was also present on the stage as the chief guest.

After the intellectual programme, the Path Sanchalan also toured the city. Passing through Azad Maidan, Saat Raasta, Gokul Ganj MG Road, Chhota Bazar, Harifatak, Sanghi Street, Main Street, Rajmohalla, Luniapura, Yadav Mohalla, it ended at Azad Maidan. The procession was also welcomed by floral showers at many places. During this, city executive Lakhan Singh Sisodia and Umashankar Saini were also present.

