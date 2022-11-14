Indore: Man booked for Rs 10L dowry demand

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was booked on Monday for demanding a dowry of Rs 10 lakh from his wife and threatening her that if she did not pay, he would harm himself.

Police said that the victim Dipika complained against her husband Himanshu at the women's police station.

The victim told police that she got married to the accused last year in November. She alleged that soon after the marriage, he and his family started harassing her over petty issues. Soon he started demanding a dowry of Rs 10 lakh. He also threatened that if she did not pay up he would harm himself and then he would blame her parents for it.

She also alleged that her husband used to consume liquor and beat her up.

The accused had taken a bank loan, and he demanded that her family should pay the instalments. In July, the accused threw her out of his house, and since then she has been living with her parents. After all attempts for the reconciliation failed, the victim complained, police said.