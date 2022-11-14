Indore: Man gets life term for raping one-year-old girl

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man who had raped a one-year-old girl was sentenced to life imprisonment on Monday by a local court. DPO Sanjeev Shrivastava said the court of 13th ADJ and special judge (POCSO) Surekha Mishra passed the order against convict Sonu.

DPO Shrivastava said the incident took place in an area under the MG Road police station. On September 29, 2018, the victim’s father came to the MG Road police station and lodged a report that he was a watchman in an under-construction building and his wife and his two girls, aged 1 year (victim) and 4 years (victim) were living with him. On the incident day, at around 2:30 am his elder daughter woke him and his wife up and told them that her younger sister was missing. They found the victim lying on a pile of newspapers nearby in a pool of blood. They picked her up and rushed her to a city hospital.

The elder sister of the victim told her parents that convict Sonu, who was known to them, had tried to rape her and had started taking off her clothes. Somehow, she escaped but then he took her younger sister with him.

Police registered a case under sections 376 A, 376 B, 363, 366 of IPC and sections of POCSO Act and arrested the accused after investigation.

