Indore: 2 men held from Maharashtra for duping woman of Rs 36L

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men from Maharashtra were arrested on Sunday in connection with duping a woman of Rs 36 lakh on the pretext of opening educational institutions at six locations in MP. The police had been looking for the accused for two years. One of the accused could not be arrested till the filing of this report.

Lasudia police station-in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said the woman had lodged a complaint in February 2022 that three people—named Nitin, Vishnu and Jagdish—had contacted her and had assured her that they would open six educational centres under the Pradhanmantri Koushal Vikas Yojana at six locations in the state. The accused had contacted the woman in July 2020 and taken money from her.

According to the woman, the accused took Rs 36 lakh from her in several instalments, but did not open the centres. Later, the woman could not contact the accused for a long time. After registering a case under various sections of the IPC, the police started a search for the accused. Many places were raided.

Recently, the police found their location at Jalgaon, in Maharashtra. After that, the police team managed to arrest accused Nitin Patil, of Chopda in Jalgaon; and Jagdish Mali, from Nashik. The police are still looking for one of their accomplices.

