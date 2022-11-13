Indore: Emerald Heights win Ashwin Gold Cup football title

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the Ashwin Gold Cup football played at Emerald Heights International School campus, Emerald Heights won the title by defeating Daly College 2-0. In the final, both the teams struggled to score goals till half time but they did not get success.

Emerald Heights picked up the pace after half-time as Emerald's Sriman Jakhmola scored a brilliant header to put his team 1-0 ahead.After a 1 goal lead, the Emerald Heights team continued to pressurize and intensify the attack. Emerald's Mohammad Sawhney scored a brilliant goal to take his team 2-0 ahead. The score remained 2–0 in favour of Emerald until the final whistle.

The prize distribution was done in the presence of Kanchan Singh Chouhan and Muktesh Singh. On this occasion school's Akram Khan, Khalid Khan, Mohan Singh Bisht and Shadab Khan were also present.

In the tournament, best Goalkeeper Tanveer DPS, Best Defender Rajvardhan Rao of Daly College, Best Midfielder Somesh Garg of Daly College, Best Forward Jayendra Singh of Emerald Heights and Player of the Tournament Laxman Singh Emerald Heights were awarded.