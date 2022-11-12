Indore: Nearly 16% cases settled in district courts of divison

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The National Lok Adalat held on Saturday proved effective for the parties that filed their cases for settlements and compensation. In the district courts of the Indore division about 15.87 per cent of all cases were settled and the compensation/decree/awarded and recovery amount was to the tune of Rs 73 crores.

District judge and DLSA secretary Manish Kumar Shrivastava said principal judge Subodh Kumar Jain inaugurated the Lok Adalat in the presence of other judicial officers.

Shrivastava said 438 cases of motor accident claims, 138 cases of civil, 424 of electricity, 899 cases of check dishonor, 305 cases of criminal nature, 147 cases of family dispute, 9 cases of labour, and 138 other cases along with 9266 cases of pre-litigation were settled. A total of 14,091 cases was settled in which Rs 73,86,17,781 were announced as compensation/decree/awarded and recovery amount by the 59 benches set up in the Indore division.