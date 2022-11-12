Indore: Year’s last national Lok Adalat today

Representative Photo |

The last national Lok Adalat of the year will be held on Saturday where various opposing parties are expected to settle their cases amicably. District judge and DLSA secretary Manish Kumar Shrivastava said that principal judge Subodh Kumar Jain will inaugurate the Lok Adalat in the presence of other judicial officers.

Srivastava said that 3,154 cases of motor accident claims, 810 cases of civil, 3,313 of electricity, 10,108 cases of check dishonor, 1,796 cases of criminal cases, 563 cases of family dispute, 400 cases of labour, and 1,242 other cases along with 27,206 of bank recovery, 767 of electricity and 127 of water tax cases are there.

A total 59 benches have been set up in the Indore division for the Lok Adalat. At the Family Court, around 563 cases were there in the Lok Adalat under four benches.

Read Also Indore: Residents stage chakka jam demanding death for molester