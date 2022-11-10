Indore: Residents stage chakka jam demanding death for molester

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Mitrabandhu Nagar staged a protest on Kanadiya Road on Wednesday demanding strict action against the man, who was caught for attempting to rape an eight-year-old girl on Wednesday. The residents demanded death sentence for the accused and his trial in a fast-track court. The police officers reached the spot and assured the residents that appropriate action would be taken.

The residents gathered and started raising slogans against the incident and blocked the road for more than half an hour. Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Sharma said that the case is very sensitive and should be placed before a fast-track court. A woman of the area, Aarti told media persons that the accused should be hanged till death. The woman said that she had skipped office to join the protest.

ACP (Khajrana) Jayant Singh Rathore said that the residents raised three demands and decided to end their protests on getting assurance from the authorities. The residents informed that some people have installed illegal stalls on the road. Rathore said that the IMC officials would be informed about these illegal stalls.

A few days ago, a vegetable vendor had tried to molest an 8-year-old girl, who was playing outside her house on Kanadiya Road. When he was trying to molest the girl, the girl raised an alarm and the accused had fled the scene. Later, he was arrested by the police and was booked under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.