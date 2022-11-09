Indore: Get your name added, entries into photo voter list corrected from today

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following instructions by the Madhya Pradesh chief electoral officer, the special brief revision of the electoral roll with photo will start from Wednesday (today), keeping in view the qualifying date of January 1, 2023.

According to the scheduled programme, the format of the electoral roll with photo will be published on Wednesday. Post-publication claims and objections will be accepted till December 8. During this period, citizens of 18 years of age or above can apply for adding, deleting and modifying their names or for other entries in the voter list.

Citizens have been requested to check the voter list. If missing, the eligible citizens can get their names added to the list and get amendments done if required.

The election office will remove the names of the voters who have either died or gone elsewhere. BLOs have been instructed to be present at all the polling stations during the stipulated time period. Special camps will be organised in each polling station area on November 12, 13, 19 and 20. During this period, door-to-door visits will also be done by BLOs along with electoral rolls.

According to the instructions of the State Election Commission, during the period of brief revision, claims/objections will be received, redressed and the final publication of the electoral roll will be done.

Voters can get information in this regard or can submit complaints on the commission's toll-free number 1950 or district-level control room 07272-250666. The claims and objections received will be resolved on December 26. The final publication of the electoral roll will be done on January 5, 2023.