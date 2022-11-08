Indore: Aksh shines in CCI's win

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Organized by Indore Colts, in the aramdeepsinh Pathania Memorial Under-15 Cricket Competition, a match was played between CCI and County Club at Rau ground in which the county club, batting first, scored 120 runs in 23 overs for the loss of all wickets.

Vinesh Patwari contributed the highest 31 runs. Aksh Prajapati took 5 wickets while bowling lethal and Abhishek Dhakad took 4 wickets. In reply, CCI scored 123 for 3 in 12 overs and won the match easily by 7 wickets. Wakash Ali contributed 56 and Arslan Khan contributed 35 runs. Ashutosh Nishad got 2 wickets.

