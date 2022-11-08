e-Paper Get App
Indore: All India FIDE Rating Chess tourney from Nov 19

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 08, 2022, 01:10 AM IST
Representative Image | Twitter/@FabianoCaruana
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Ajit Kumar Singh Kasliwal and Sunita Singh Memorial All India Open FIDE Rapid Rating Chess Tournament with a prize money of Rs 2 lakh will be played at Emerald Heights International School  from November 19  to 20 . Organizing Secretary Anil Fatehchandani  and SShailendra Pable informed that this event will be played in nine rounds in Swiss league system. Grand Master RR Laxman, International Master Himal Gusai and Satyapragyan will also participate in this event.Apart from this, other states are Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bengal, Rajasthan.including Kashmir, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh  are pa participating. 

The winner of the competition will be given a cash prize of Rs.40000 and the runner-up will be given a cash prize of Rs.25000.15000, 11000, 10000,8000,7000,6000 will be awarded to the players from 3rd to 8th place and Rs 5500 for each player coming from 9th to 11th position respectively.

In the competition, in addition to the boys and girls of Under-7, Under-9, Under-11, four players of women's category and three players of Veterans category will also be given prizes.The last date to participate in the competition is 12 November .Players can send their entries through chessfee.com and chezzcircle.com

