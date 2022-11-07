Indore: ITF Men's $25,000 Prize Tennis Competition MP’s Arthav advances in qualifying round

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Arthav Neema of Madhya Pradesh won the first round of the qualifying round of ITF Men's 25,000 dollar prize money ITF World Tour tennis tournament being played here at Indore Tennis Club on Sunday. But, Neel Garud, Deep Munim and Tanik Gupta lost in the first round. Local player Arthav defeated Mohit Bharadwaj 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets to reach the second round. Deep Munim was defeated by top seed Kazuki Nishivaki of Japan. The Japanese easily defeated Deep 6-1, 6-1. Shahbaz Khan defeated Neel Garud 6-2, 6-3 and Neekshap Ravikumar defeated Tanik Gupta 6-2, 6-4.

Second seed upset

In the qualifying round, second-ranked Siddharth Vishwakarma fell victim to a reversal. Shivank Bhatnagar defeated Siddharth by 6-4, 6-7(9) and 10-8 in a tough fight. Third seeded Japan's Matsumura Rayotaro beat India's Aryan Shah 6-4, 4-6, 1-6, fourth seeded India's Dalvinder Singh defeated Jagmeet Singh 6-2, 6-3, fifth seed Faisal Qamar beat Naman Sharma 6-1, 6-1, sixth seed Bharath Kumaran beat Malaysia's Darshan Suresh 6-3, 6-3, eighth seeded D Eunseok Jang of Korea defeated Chandril Sood 6-0, 6-3, Wubin Shin of Korea beat India's wild card Sivadeep Kosaraju 6-2, 6-3.

Inauguration of competition today

Competition director Arjun Dhupar said the colorful launching of the competition will be held on Mondayat 3.30 pm in the presence of Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Technical Education, Skill Development and Employment, Yashodhara Raje Scindia.