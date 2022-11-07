Indore: Prabhat Pheris urge ensuring single-use plastic ban

Pic for representation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the fortnight of Madhya Pradesh’s 67th Foundation Day, Prabhat Pheris were taken out from various places in the city requesting people to ensure a complete ban on single-use plastic and burning of garbage in the open. Along with this, more than 200 children participated in a painting competition at Kamala Nehru Zoological Museum and put forward on canvas the resolve of residents to keep Indore clean and beautiful.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav also participated in the Prabhat Pheri which started out from Footi Koti Square and culminated at Ranjeet Hanuman Temple. Holding banners requesting citizens to ensure the ban on single-use plastic and improve the air quality of the city, Bhargav said that such events encourage people to stick to betterment of society.

