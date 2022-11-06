Indore: Technical innovations from IIT can curb corruption says Addl DCP

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Technology has a critical impact in curbing corruption, said Jaiveer Singh Bhadauriya, additional deputy commissioner of police at the Indian Institute of Technology on Friday while addressing students during the concluding ceremony of the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’.

“Change of technology has a critical impact on curbing corruption and informing about various measures taken by government for transparency. I urge IIT Indore to help the government in proper implementation of technological innovations to curb corruption,” said Jaiveer.

IIT observed a ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’, which started on October 31 and concluded with an award distribution ceremony on Friday, as a mandate by the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). The theme of this year was “Corruption-free India for a developed Nation”. On October 31, a pledge-taking ceremony was organised. Essay-writing, Poster-making and Slogan-writing competitions were also held during the week to foster vigilance awareness among the IIT Indore fraternity.

The chief guest of the concluding ceremony was Jaiveer Singh Bhadauria, additional deputy commissioner of police, Indore. Professor Suman Mukhopadhyay, chief vigilance officer of the institute, welcomed the chief guest and addressed the IIT Indore fraternity. In his speech, he stressed that probity and transparency were the two key parameters to be followed by one and all. He mentioned that the IIT system was known for transparency and ethical standards while contributing to nation-building. “Being an academic institute, we should be vigilant about academic ethics, too,” he said.

Bhadauria also presented awards to the winners of various competitions held under the ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’ and also the Sansthan Rajbhasha Prize, 2022. At the ceremony’s conclusion, Siba Prasad Hota, registrar, presented a brief about various activities of the institute and delivered the vote of thanks.