Indore: Pawan Singhal Under-18 Cricket Tournament, Pratham Sankat hits ton, CCI win by 360 runs

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Pawan Singhal Under-18 cricket tournament organized by Devj Cricket Academy , a match was played between CCI and Indore Sports at Gymkhana ground, in which CCI batting first scored 447 runs losing 8 wickets in 50 overs. Pratham Sankat scored 107, Ansh Jadhav 83 and Suanshdeep Singh contributed 54 runs including 78 extra runs. Aditya Sharma and Aditya Yadav took 2 wickets each and Ishan Chaudhary took 3 wickets. In reply, Indore Sports team could score only 117 runs in 36 overs and lost the match. Nachiket Jaiswal took 4 and Ridesh Soni took 3 wickets while bowling brilliantly.

Vijeta Club win by 4 wickets

Another match under the same competition was played between Vijay Club and Indore Colts at GACC ground in which Indore Colts, batting first, scored 186 runs in 43 overs for the loss of all wickets. Anjaneya Shukla contributed 28 and Nilesh Patel contributed 27 runs. Utkarsh Gabane, Abhi Agnihotri and Sujal Yadav took 2 wickets each. In reply, Vijay Club team scored 187 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 46 overs and won the match by 4 wickets. Manal Chauhan contributed 83 runs. Anjaneya Shukla took 2 wickets.

Easy win for MKCC

Another match was played between Maa Kankeswari Club and Rising Star at Badiya Keema ground. Rising Star batting first scored 84 runs in 24 overs losing all wickets. Rahul Sahni scored 16 runs. In reply, MKCC team scored 87 for 3 in 13 overs and won the match. Vikas Satya (37 not out) Sudhansh Singh contributed 23 not out. Rahul Sahni took 2 wickets.