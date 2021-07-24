Ujjain: Schoolstudents gherao District Education Office

Ujjain: Students of the Excellence School under the leadership of Lakshya Soni and Awadhesh Yadav gheraoed the office of the District Education Officer (DEO).

The students were concerned as regular students of the school were given general promotion due to Covid-19 but now the school principal is insisting that the subjects will be allotted to the students on the basis of percentage.

They complained that online classes are also not being held regularly, students are not being allowed to chose their desired subjects. The students argued that when the exams have been cancelled, how the subjects can be allotted on basis of percentage. They came to District Education Office but the DEO was unavailable. So the students have decided to meet him on 26th July.