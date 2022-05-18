Ujjain: Sawarn Samaj questions govt plea in SC over OBC quota ruling

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the Supreme Court order that the panchayat and urban body elections be held without OBC reservation. The state government has filed a review petition in the apex court, which has been supported by major parties including BJP and Congress. Providing reservation for OBC class or not is a matter of court and politics, but the general class is being harmed on this issue and it will not be tolerated at any cost.

The above resolution was passed on the call of Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Samaj (ABBS) during a joint meeting of the Sawarn Samaj held in Audichya Brahmin Dharamshala, Kshirsagar. Prominent officials of Sakal Brahmin Samaj, Rajput Samaj, Kayastha Samaj, Karni Sena, Sindhi Samaj, Vaishya Samaj, Kshatriya Mahasabha etc were present in the meeting. It was said in the meeting that when the opinion of the Supreme Court on all controversial and burning issues of the country is adhered to by one and all, why is this not the case in relation to the apex court's order on OBC quota in local body polls? Citing numerous cases of the political parties working against the interest of the Sawarna Samaj, questions were raised over the stand taken by political parties on issues such as Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act or the reservation in promotion or more than 50 per cent reservation. It was said in such cases political parties and government file appeals, review petitions, make amendments in laws and promulgate ordinances etc which is not acceptable. It was decided to form a joint committee of the sawarn samaj with well-defined responsibilities for each office-bearer.

A decision was taken to strongly oppose any move by political parties to field other candidates from unreserved seats.

Prominent among those who spoke in the meeting include national president of ABBS Surendra Chaturvedi, general secretary Tarun Upadhyay, patron Jiyalal Sharma, Kanhaiyyalal Ghatia from Vaish Samaj, Angad Singh Bhadoria, national secretary of Rajput Samaj Kshatriya Mahasabha, city president Rajendra Chauhan, Kshatriya Mahasabha executive member Hardayal Singh Thakur, divisional president Mahendra Singh Bains, president of SAPAKS officer-employee organization Arvind Singh Chandel, Nirbhay Nirdosh, Anil Mandloi, Motilal Shrivastava of Kayastha Mahasabha, Dinesh Shrivastava, Ashok Kotwani of Sindhi society, convenor of Anti-Reservation Front Harish Shrivastava, Manohar Singh Rajput of Karni Sena, retired deputy collector NS Rathod and advocate Satish Chandra Ojha. Vinay Kumar Ojha conducted the meeting and Nisha Tripathi proposed a vote of thanks.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 09:49 AM IST