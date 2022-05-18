Ujjain: 'Girl safety requires awareness and practice'

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The lesson of girl safety starts with the awareness about Good Touch Bad Touch in early childhood. Sharing about the bad touch with the right person is another important step.

In the event of an assault, escape is the best option but in case no such option is available an aggressive resistance and shouting for help, using any kind of available tool from a safety pin to pepper spray should be the answer. Self-defence training in simulated assaults is essential for girls.

These were the words of Varsha Vyas, who was speaking as the chief guest in a workshop on Girl Safety conducted by Tapan Chourey Foundation in the government-run Girl Detention Home in village Lalpur of Ujjain. The director of Swadhaar and a member of the Child Welfare Committee, Vyas counselled the sixty girls of the centre about the POCSO Act and the major emergency phone numbers. She remarked that the internet should be used wisely and girls should always be alert about false promises and fake marriages. She added that such sensitisation is equally important for boys.

The key motivational speaker Nitin David said that safety begins with sixth sense and self-confidence. Sometimes voice fails in times of crisis while screaming for help and so shouting aloud also needs to be checked and practised by girls in normal times. Fearless self-defence, uninhibited self-expression, focused hard work and time management should be practised to achieve success. Dr Shekhar Maidamwar, principal, Government College, Ghattia said that any crisis can be faced through courage and willpower. Rajni Joshi of Kripa Social Welfare Society gave a demo of Good Touch Bad Touch to the girls. Kushal Chourey said that awareness is the key to action and such workshops are enlightening for girls.

In his presidential address Dr Shailendra Parashar, president of Sarvabhauma Sanstha, said that Prof Tapan Chourey had been an epitome of compassion and courage. His journey and birth anniversary on Buddha Jayanti is a reminder of the message of Upp Deepo Bhava. Girls should also be their own lamps and dream big fearlessly. He said that handicaps, deprivations and hurdles of all kinds can be surpassed through inner strength and resilience, which girls have been bestowed upon in ample by nature.

Engineer Umesh Kulkarni, Ravina David, Vibha Chourey and others participated in the symposium. Ms Mungi, director of the Government Girls Detention Home gave the welcome address. Dr Nivedita Verma, project officer, Dr Ambedkar Chair, Vikram University coordinated the workshop. Vote of thanks was extended by Oorja Tapan, secretary of the Foundation.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 09:45 AM IST