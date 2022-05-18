Ujjain: CM Chouhan virtually launches Mission Nagroday

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched Mission Nagroday from Bhopal on Tuesday. The virtual programme of the Chief Minister was broadcast at Vikram Kirti Mandir here as well.

While addressing the occasion, finance, planning and statistics minister and in-charge of Ujjain district Jagdish Deora said that it is the will of our government that whenever our government has been formed, development work has been done. Member of Parliament Anil Firojia said that everyone knows what the condition of Madhya Pradesh was before 2003 when people had to pass the nights in the dark. He said that now industries have started in Ujjain. Medical device projects are coming up in Vikram Udyogpuri area. He said that an investment of about Rs 25,000 crore would come in Ujjain. This will provide employment to thousands of people. MLA Paras Jain said that the city of Ujjain is going to get many gifts from the Nagroday Mission. Many works are starting at the same time.

The minister-in-charge, MP and MLA performed the bhoomi pujan of many construction works. It includes the construction of a four-lane road from Nakshatra Garden to Undasa pond via Pingleshwar culvert at a cost of Rs 303.80 lakh and construction of a security wall on Pingleshwar culvert, construction of drain on Indira Nagar-Mangalnath main road at a cost of Rs 146.69 lakh and the PMVY multi construction at a cost of Rs 172.72 lakh.

RCC pipeline work on Kanipura road from near the site to Piliya Khal, construction of commercial complex in place of Daulatganj vegetable market at a cost of Rs 254 lakh, reconstruction of swimming pool bridge in the swimming pool complex on Dewas road at a cost of Rs 303.62 lakh, repair of damaged roads in the city with an expenditure of Rs 198.75 lakh and construction of shopping complex in Mahakal commercial centre at a cost of Rs 600 lakh.

In the programme, bags of moong daal were distributed to the students by the guests symbolically from the stage. Along with this, cheques and certificates were distributed to some beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Svanidhi Yojana and Aawaas Yojana.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 09:40 AM IST