Ujjain: Sanika & Ishani get a break with Mumbai-based production house  

Ujjain: The artistes of Pratibha Sangeet Kala Sansthan, Ujjain have once again proved their talent under the guidance of their mentor Pratibha Raghuvanshi Elchi.

City’s artistes Sanika Sathe and Ishani Bhatt shined at the Kala Tapasya event organised by Prayas Entertainment Gondia.

They will be honoured by the Mumbai-based media production house and will get a chance to perform in the upcoming serials, events and will also get a chance to work in big productions like T-series, Venus, Bansali, Balaji. There will also get an opportunity to attend acting and dance workshops.