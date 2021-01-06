Ujjain: Corona forces artists to travel to showcase, sell their art work

Ujjain: A day-long national training workshop on “Innovative uses of waste material” was organised by Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Government Girls Post-Graduate College (GGPGC).

“Lockdown has hit local art tradition,” said Toka Ram of Pali, Rajasthan who was the resource person in He gave demo of making art work and 3D images out of waste paper. He said that the art has suffered a setback due to lockdown and now their troop of fifteen people has to travel across interstate borders to organise demo workshops and sell the reading material.

Convener and IQAC coordinator welcomed the resource person and said that such skills can create small employment opportunities for many under Atmanirbhar Bharat. Such art also helps in recycle and reuse of paper under Swachh Bharat.

Principal Dr Anita Manchandia in her presidential address said that students can learn such best out of waste techniques and these items can be sold under the earn with learn scheme of the college. The decorative material for many programmes conducted at home and the institution can be prepared by the students themselves. Small skills gradually grow to become bigger ventures.

The programme was organised for the staff and the students present in the college and it was also telecast online on YouTube for a wider audience. The introduction of the guest was given by Dharmesh Rathore. The programme was conducted by Dr Rashmi Bhargava and vote of thanks was extended by Dr VK Gupta.