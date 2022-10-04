Ujjain: RSS to take out route march on Vijayadashami

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Like every year on Vijayadashami festival, this year also the path sanchalan of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be taken out across the country. In this, all 65 settlements made with the vision of the Sangh of Ujjain city, the path sanchalan will take place in full uniform.

Dharmendra Singh Parihar, metropolitan publicity chief, said that Vijayadashami is also the foundation day of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. On the day of Vijayadashami in 1925, Dr Keshavrao Baliram Hedgewar founded the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for the organisation of the entire Hindu society in Mohite Ka Baada in Nagpur.

At that time Hindu society was divided into high and low, rich and poor, regionalism and linguistically due to the slavery of centuries. In Indian tradition also, this day is a day of worship of Shakti and the collective victory of truth over falsehood. This year, path†sanchalan will be taken out in all 65 settlements of Ujjain metropolis and there will be programmes of Shastra Pujan and intellectual programmes before the sanchalan. Preparations, uniform distribution and Ghosh exercises are going on in all settlements for the practice of this path sanchalan.