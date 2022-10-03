e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man, sons beat up priest after rituals fail to provide desired results

Indore: Man, sons beat up priest after rituals fail to provide desired results

Priest Kunjbihari Sharma, a resident of Kota in Rajasthan, was beaten up by the host of the event and the latter's two sons on Thursday night.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 05:03 PM IST
article-image
File Photo
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A priest in Indore in Madhya Pradesh was thrashed allegedly by his hosts on suspicion that rituals performed by him during a 'satyanarayan puja' resulted in wrong results, a police official said on Monday.

Priest Kunjbihari Sharma, a resident of Kota in Rajasthan, was beaten up by the host of the event and the latter's two sons on Thursday night, Chandannagar police station in charge Abhay Nema told PTI.

"He was brought to the police station with bloodied earlobes etc by residents of Scheme Number 71 here. The 60-year-old priest said he was invited to conduct rituals in the house of Lakshmikant Sharma and he went home after the event was over," he said.

"However, late night, Lakshmikant Sharma and his son Vipul and Arun hit the priest. Vipul also bit his earlobe. The attackers claimed Arun had started behaving weirdly after the rituals were conducted in a wrong manner by the complainant," the official added.

He was rescued and rushed to hospital by neighbours, while Lakshmikant Sharma and his sons Vipul and Arun were arrested, Nema said.

Neighbours said the puja was held as Arun was not getting a suitable match for marriage.

Read Also
Bhopal: Mamta Banerjee should apologize, says Narottam Mishra over depiction of Goddess Kali...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Man, sons beat up priest after rituals fail to provide desired results

Indore: Man, sons beat up priest after rituals fail to provide desired results

Indore: 11th Bible Festival begins with devotion, reverence

Indore: 11th Bible Festival begins with devotion, reverence

Indore: After two-year gap devotees take out Chunari Yatra on grand scale

Indore: After two-year gap devotees take out Chunari Yatra on grand scale

Indore: Cloth trader hangs self, no suicide note found

Indore: Cloth trader hangs self, no suicide note found

Indore: Cops pose as match ticket buyers; 2 held for ticket black marketing

Indore: Cops pose as match ticket buyers; 2 held for ticket black marketing