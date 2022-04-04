Ujjain: Responsibility of saving democracy rests on youth, says Speaker Gautam

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Vikram university organised a youth parliament programme on Sunday. Madhya Pradesh Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) Speaker Girish Gautam attended the concluding session of the Indian Youth Parliament held in the meeting hall of Vikram Kirti Mandir.

He said that the youth make up for the largest section of this country on the basis of percentage of people and it is the youth that brings a revolutionary change in any field. He also said that the youth plays an important role in religious, social and economic change.

Gautam said that the youth has a sense of despair towards politics at present. The remorse of the past, the tension of the present and the fear of the future have been inculcated in the minds of our youth. The youth have been shaped to be target oriented and because of this reason, many young people are falling prey to depression. He also said that we need to brainstorm through dialogue in the current scenario as the responsibility of saving democracy rests in the hands of the youth.

In the programme, Vikram University V-C, Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, delivered the welcome address and said that such events are very important for the overall personality development of the students. Many important topics were discussed in the sessions organised during the Indian Youth Parliament.

Madhya Pradesh Institute of Social Science Research's Dr Gopal Krishna Sharma said that Parliament and Legislative Assemblies are the mirrors of the aspirations of the common people. In the future, it is the youth who have to take our country forward and take care of the country.

At the end of the concluding session, Legislative Assembly Speaker Gautam also answered various questions of the students related to the Legislative Assembly.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 10:08 AM IST