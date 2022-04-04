Ujjain: 'Prices of essential items out of reach of common man'

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The City Congress Committee held a demonstration against inflation by taking out a huge rally against the Narendra Modi government. The demonstration was taken out under the all India Congress’s Mahangai Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ that is going on in the whole country.

As part of this campaign, on Sunday, a huge rally was taken out from the Congress office where all the Congressmen were holding flags and placards which had many slogans against inflation and they made it clear that they were angry with the central government.

The rally passed through New Road, Kanthal Chauraha, Sati Gate and reached Gopal Mandir where the people were addressed by all Congress leaders. While addressing the crowd, state-in-charge Mukul Wasnik said that every person is being affected by inflation on a daily basis. Food items, cooking gas, and electricity have also become more costly than a common man can afford.

He further said that the BJP government only talks about the poor before the elections and seems to have absolutely no control over inflation, all that they are capable of is gaining people's votes by tricking the common man but this useless BJP government has absolutely no control over inflation.

The BJP government is intoxicated with power and is functioning as a dictator not caring about the suffering and pain of the people of this country. Lastly, he said that Congress will continue to protest against the Modi government for the interests of the common people until the problem is resolved.

The rally was held under the leadership of city Congress president Mahesh Soni and district Congress president Kamal Patel, all India Congress general secretary and state in-charge Mukul Wasnik, former minister Jitu Patwari, former minister Bala Bachchan, former minister Kamleshwar Patel, MLA Dilip Gurjar, MLA Ramlal Malviya, MLA Murli Morwal, MLA Mahesh Parmar, MLA Vishal Patel, former MLA Dr Batuk Shankar Joshi were present alongside many senior party members.

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 09:57 AM IST