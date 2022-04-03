Ujjain: Establishment of garment factory will boost exports, says CM

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the construction work of Pratibha Swaraj Pvt Ltd's Green Garment Factory at Nawakheda by performing the land veneration at village Navakheda on Indore Road, here on Saturday evening. Along with this, the foundation stone laying and dedication of 57 development works worth Rs 275 crore in the district were also held.

He said exports would get a boost with the establishment of the Green Garment Factory. Four thousand people will get employment in Ujjain district. Development works are visible at various places in Ujjain district. A medical device park will come up soon. Along with this, a biotech company of Karnataka will also come to establish its unit here. The chief minister said that looking at all this, it seems that development is at the forefront in Ujjain. Not only roads, electricity, water, but Ujjain is developing in every field. The chief minister said, when I see Ujjain progressing, I feel that my becoming chief minister has become meaningful and my life has become blessed.

Chief Minister Chouhan while addressing the people at Nawakheda said that today Ujjain is celebrating its Gaurav Diwas. This is a wonderful moment. Many resolutions will be taken on this occasion. Today, not only the cultural revival of Mahakal's city Avantika is taking place, but cultural and social development are also being revived. The chief minister said that soon bhoomi pujan of another industry would be done in Ujjain. With the establishment of this industry, five thousand people will get employment in the district.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, industrial policy and investment promotion minister Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon also addressed on the occasion. Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp. The owner of Pratibha Swaraj Pvt Ltd Shivkumar Choudhary and MD of Pratibha Syntex Shreyaskar Choudhary gave detailed information about the unit.

