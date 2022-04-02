Ujjain: Vikram University 26th convocation ceremony today

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 26th convocation of Vikram University will be held under the chairmanship of the Chancellor and Governor Mangubhai Patel. Minister for higher education Dr Mohan Yadav will also attend the event that will be held on Chaitra Shukla, Gudi Padwa, on April 2, 2022, at 11:30 am in the Golden Jubilee Auditorium located in the Administrative Building Complex of the University.

The convocation address at the ceremony will be given by Nobel laureate, eminent social worker and thinker, Kailash Satyarthi. Giving this information, registrar of Vikram University Prashant Puranik said at the convocation, degrees will be given to the PhD and D. Litt degree holders for 2021. Gold medals will be awarded to graduate and postgraduate students who secured the first position in the merit list of the 2021 examinations.

The rehearsal of the convocation was done twice in the Golden Jubilee Auditorium of Vikram University at 10 am and 3:30 pm, in which V-C professor Akhilesh Kumar Pandey, registrar Prashant Puranik, members of the Executive Council and Vidya Parishad, conveners of various committees and students were present.

The number of PhD scholars to get degrees at the convocation is 146, the number of D Lit researchers is 2, the number of students who would receive gold medals at the graduate level is 23 those at the postgraduate level is 60. Out of these, a total of 155 have got themselves registered. These include 11 graduate-level students, 32 post-graduate level students, 110 PhD students and two D. Litt students.

From this year onwards, the convocation ceremony will be organised every year on Gudi Padwa. Various preparations for the convocation were inspected by the V-C professor Akhilesh Kumar Pandey on Friday.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:23 AM IST