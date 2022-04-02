Ujjain: Devotees take holy dip in Kshipra to mark Bhutadi Amavasya

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Bhutadi Amavasya, a large number of devotees took a spiritual dip (snan) into the Kshipra River on Friday. Devotees in huge numbers thronged Bawan Kund to achieve divine salvation by taking the dip in the holy river.

The main snan of the Bhutadi Amavasya which falls in Krishna Paksha of Chaitra month, takes place at the Bawan Kund. It is widely believed that people afflicted by evil spirits get relief after taking a holy dip in the Bawan Kund. At Ramghat, Chunari was offered to Goddess Kshipra followed by the Kshipra aarti

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:12 AM IST