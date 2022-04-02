e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: Pariksha Pe Charcha; PM’s webcast shown in GGPGC

In the live webcast PM guided and advised students, teachers and parents about minimising stress of the examination.

FP News Service | Updated on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:07 AM IST

GGPGC students participate in the PM's webcast on "Pariksha Par Charcha", in Ujjain on Friday. | FP PHOTO

GGPGC students participate in the PM’s webcast on “Pariksha Par Charcha”, in Ujjain on Friday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Live webcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme “Pariksha Pe Charcha” was shown in GGPGC auditorium on Friday morning.

In the wake of National Education Policy the students are learning soft skills along with regular courses whihc is the need of the hour, he added.

Students of the college present in the programme eagerly participated in the event. They got tips for the preparation of the examination. Many students and staff members attended the programme. It was presided by in-charge principal Dr Hament Gahlot.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 10:06 AM IST