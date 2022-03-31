Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain civic clerk’s Rs 1 crore worth of property confiscated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A local court, on Thursday, confiscated property worth more than Rs 1 crore of a clerk of Ujjain municipality in a corruption case in which his property was found disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The court wrote in its decision, “Corruption affects society and the administration. Corrupt practices are reflected in the actions of the affected person throughout his life and even after his death. In case of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the object of punishment is reprimand and deterrence.”

Deputy director (Prosecution) BG Sharma said the court of special judge (MP Special Court Act, 2011) Gangacharan Dubey pronounced the judgment of confiscation of property of Narendra Deshmukh, clerk-in-charge at Ujjain municipality.

It was found that the accused had total immovable and movable properties worth Rs 10,943,060. This property is worth much more than his income from the municipality. A raid was conducted at the house of the accused in Ujjain in which all his assets were disclosed. The income of the accused inspected was from December 2002 to December 2011. It was calculated that the legal income of the accused Deshmukh was supposed to be Rs 1,663,923 but his property was valued at Rs 15,913,962.

The case was prosecuted by MK Chaturvedi and this was his 20th case of corruption in which confiscation of property of a corrupt officer was pronounced by the court.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:55 PM IST