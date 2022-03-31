Bhopal: Ease of doing policy should be implemented to promote start-ups, says DPIIT Secretary

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ease of doing policy should be implemented to promote start-ups, suggested Anurag Jain, Secretary, Government of India, DPIIT at a meeting organized at B-Nest Center in Bhopal Smart City on Thursday.

He said that the focus should be on making lump sum available at one go so that the start-ups don't have to wander from place to place for funds.

Giving separate funds for power, rent or equipment purchase to start-ups is of no use, he said.

Jain further said that when start-ups come up with innovative ideas, they should be provided all kinds of help. He suggested the officials to create funds for start-ups with the industrialists of Madhya Pradesh and ask industrialists to adopt incubators and start-ups.

Anurag Jain visited Bhopal Smart City's Incubation Center B-Nest and reached Bhopal Smart City office in Govindpura to discuss about startups.

During the meeting, Principal Secretary Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department Sanjay Kumar Shukla, Commissioner Industries and Managing Director State Cooperative Marketing Federation P Narhari, Commissioner Urban Administration and Development Nikunj Srivastava, Director MSME Special Garhpale, District Collector Avinash Lavania and CEO of BMC Ankit Asthana were present.

MSME operator Vishesh Gadhpale gave information about the start-up policy 2022 being prepared by the Madhya Pradesh government. He said that start-ups would be exempted from the condition of turnover and experience in tenders up to Rs 1 crore. Incubators will be provided assistance up to Rs 5 lakh

Anurag Jain interacted with the founders of start-ups at B-Nest Center in Bhopal Smart City. He inquired about their ideas from start-ups working in the field of agriculture, IT and health at B-Nest and praised their innovative ideas.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 03:33 PM IST